Mr. Vicky Jain is one of the Founders of uKnowva, cloud-based HRM software that happens to be the brainchild of Convergence IT Services. Vicky along with his co-founding members Abhay Talekar and Priyanka Jain has played an active role in the development of the software, which provides a 360-degree solution for HR Automation and People Management. Vicky has been responsible for the software’s exponential growth & operational excellence that has merited uKnowva the badge of a trusted brand. An engineer from Shah and Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College (Mumbai University) and an MBA from IBS, Vicky feels constant innovation-led with creativity is the cornerstone for developing next-gen products. The various products in the company are built on the ingenuity that drives the way towards business excellence. His ideologies for scaling products center towards an architectural roadmap that enables him to seize value in the long run.