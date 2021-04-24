Vidhya Iyer is a Hollywood screenwriter, whose roots are from Chennai. She’s now a professional screenwriter in Hollywood working on both television shows and movies. One of her recent works include writing the Season 3 finale of Hulu’s hit animated show “Solar Opposites” created by the team behind Rick & Morty, Mike Mcmahan, and Justin Roiland. She has won Imagine Impact Award & CAPE Fellowship. She was also the finalist in the PAGE International Screenwriting Awards, a semi-finalist in the Cinestaan Screenwriting Contest and a recipient of the prestigious Alfred P Sloan Foundation award.