Vidhya T. Vinay

Vidhya T. Vinay is the managing director of Streamingo Solutions Private Limited. She is an industry veteran with 27 years of industry experience primarily in product development at Cisco and Streamingo. Over her long illustrious career, she has engineered several innovative products in Networking and AI. At Streamingo, she handles the entire engineering team and has been granted patents at the US Patent office for the innovation her team brings to the table. Recently, she was recognized by Analytics India magazine as a “Woman in AI Leader” in April 2022.
  • 28th Jun 2022
    Demystifying the difficult path from video data to business intelligence
    Artificial Intelligence