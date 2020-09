Vidit Bahri, 26, is the managing director of Sukoon Health Hospital (Clinically Governed by Fortis Mental Health) and a social entrepreneur. He received his B.A in Economics from UC Riverside, a fellowship from Harvard University in Emerging Economies, and then went on to co-found Sukoon Health in 2019. Sukoon Health is India’s first comprehensive hospital for Mental Health. They are eying 1000 beds in the next 4 years.