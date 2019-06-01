EDITIONS
Welcome to VIDM Institute of Design and Management VIDM is a leading institute of design and management based in New Delhi, India. Offering courses in fashion design, interior design, fashion retail management and a variety of short-term courses, VIDM is committed to inspire, educate and create true professionals in the sphere of art and design by promoting academic excellence through well-crafted curricula and distinctive learner-centred environment. By partnering with a UGC Recognized University, the Institute strives to offer a perfect symbiosis of excellent classroom training and indigenous industry engagement. We offer Degree and Diploma courses in Fashion and Interior Design, along with a palette of short-term courses and a Masters course in Fashion Retail Management.

How to Wear Double Denim Fashion Trend

For The Love of Black

The fashion industry’s fascination with black has often received a sort of cultish apprehension from spectators. Fashion designers, artists, anybody in the creative field for that matter, can’t seem to leave the color alone. Black is to designers what orange is to Hare Krishnas. A colour that is so deeply embedded into fashion, that it holds to its credit the success of designers like Coco Chanel, Yojhi Yamamoto and Alexander McQueen. And to imagine that for three decades in the Middle Ages, black wasn’t even considered a color, merely a means of formulating other colors. An exhibition in Paris in 1946 called “Black is a color” by Maeght Gallery, the painter, fought against the concepts taught in art schools of that time. It doesn’t seem like much now but at that point of time, it proved to be a revolution for the color.
