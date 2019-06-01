Welcome to VIDM Institute of Design and Management VIDM is a leading institute of design and management based in New Delhi, India. Offering courses in fashion design, interior design, fashion retail management and a variety of short-term courses, VIDM is committed to inspire, educate and create true professionals in the sphere of art and design by promoting academic excellence through well-crafted curricula and distinctive learner-centred environment. By partnering with a UGC Recognized University, the Institute strives to offer a perfect symbiosis of excellent classroom training and indigenous industry engagement. We offer Degree and Diploma courses in Fashion and Interior Design, along with a palette of short-term courses and a Masters course in Fashion Retail Management.