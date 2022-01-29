Vidur Gupta is the Co-founder & Director of Spectrum Talent Management, a one-stop solution for all local human talent management needs in national and international markets. In his current capacity, he oversees the company’s Strategy & Business Development and spearheads permanent recruitments and the international market. Vidur firmly believes that identifying and building a winning team is key to any successful business and thus, his focused approach acted as a catalyst for further business expansion. His experience with strategy and business development led to some significant partnerships with, EY, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj, Intuit, KPMG, and more. As a co-founder, he has demonstrated a strong belief in innovation and implementation, making Spectrum a well-recognized name in the HR Staffing industry.