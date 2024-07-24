Brands
Photo of Vidur Varma

Vidur Varma

Vidur Varma is the CEO of AgriWings, a service by D2F Services Private Limited, which specialises in precision-based agriculture-enabled spraying services for Indian farmers providing drone-based agriculture spray services. Currently operational in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, the company aims to expand its services to other states to offer better agricultural services to the farmers across the nation. Varma has over 12 years of experience in the agriculture industry. A Law Graduate with Economics (Hons) from Punjab University, he is also on the board of Frontier Agrotech Private Limited and Eternity Forwarders Private Limited. AgriWings is the Drone Spray Services arm of D2F Services Private Limited, which was founded in 2023 based at Mohali, Punjab.