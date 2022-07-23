Vidur Vyas is the Founder of NorthSide. He is responsible for overseeing the company’s global growth and ensuring NorthSide delivers on its mission. He was formerly the Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo India Foods, Senior Director - Global Nutrition Group & Beverage Innovation, PepsiCo India Region, and VP Marketing, hike. Vidur also has rich consulting experience with Accenture and as an external advisor to Bain & Company. A thought leader, he was invited to be part of panel discussions on brand building and e-commerce at the Harvard Business School.