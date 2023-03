Vidushi Kapoor is the Co-founder of Process 9, a language localisation technology company. Her earlier professional stints were at Ernst & Young and Goldman Sachs. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi with an honours degree in economics. After working with Ernst & Young and Goldman Sachs, her deep interest in Indian languages combined with a passion to solve complex problems led her to join hands with veterans in the language technology space to co-found Process9.