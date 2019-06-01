Vidya is a content marketer with over 12 years of progressive experience in content management, marketing, and client servicing. She is a B2B marketer, excels in writing creative content, and manages the online presence for a number of IT businesses. She aims to deliver customer delight with her eclectic mix of skills that she has picked over her years of carving her content career. She is fascinated by the next-gen digital technologies and has spent many curious years reading, understanding, and writing about them. She is passionate about educating her readers about how these technologies work and can influence lives in the future.