Vidya Chandy is Vice President, Impact, at Chiratae Ventures India Advisors, India’s leading technology Venture Capital funds advisor that advises ~USD 950+ million of assets across 4 funds since inception. She has 17 years of experience in fintech and 5 years in the impact and venture capital sectors. Vidya has set up and leads the impact practice at Chiratae. She has previously worked in the areas of collective impact for micro-entrepreneurship development, grassroots rural development, and mobile payment fintech products for the un(der)banked as a technologist and product management leader. Her past companies include GAME, Mahindra Comviva, Nokia, Intuit, Obopay and Sungard/FIS (US). She has an MS, Computer Science from Pace University, New York, and a US patent in data mining.