Vidya Santhanam is the Co-founder of Fitbots. Fitbots is a SAAS platform for performance management and engagement check-ins. Vidya comes with a practitioner experience of over 15 years in Talent Management/HR. Having led organisational development, she realised that current people systems are more of systems of record, but there is tremendous business value in creating systems of engagement, especially when disengaged employees cost organisations over $500 billion annually. Vidya is also an executive coach from the Coaching Foundation of India.