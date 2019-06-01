Vidyut Bedekar is the Co-founder of Bangalore-based Tree of Life Associates, Advocates, & Legal Consultants
where she heads the Corporate, Investments, and Startup verticals. She has been in practice for more than 15 years and handles both the advisory and transactional aspects of corporate, commercial, M&A, joint venture, and foreign investment law. Since starting the firm, Ms Bedekar has extensively worked with several startups and advised them on their investment needs and business legal requirements, including advice on nuances of venture capital financing, debt financing, employment structuring for founders, and intellectual property. Her experience includes advising on transactional IP in relation to copyright, trade secrets, and data protection in India. She has also worked with many incubation centres, accelerators, and seed funds in relation to various legal issues such as investment entity formations, investment structuring, and related transaction documentation.