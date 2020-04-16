He has over 23 years of experience in the field of healthcare and has worked with leading healthcare organisations during this tenure. He is known for his skills in the field of sales and marketing with proven ability to represent the company with customers and business partners. He successfully managed business operations and achieved year on year growth in business, revenue targets and profitability across assignments. In Motherhood Hospitals, Vijayarathna is responsible for the organisation’s growth and expansion plans by focusing on the holistic view of development of the brand and the relevant markets. He is investing to access emerging technologies and make the brand synonymous with being the one stop solution for women and children health.