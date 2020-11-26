A dynamic leader with more than two decades of industry experience, Vijay Kumar Sachdeva is the Managing Director and CEO at LRIPL- a leading manufacturer of remote controls, set-top boxes, adapters, power supply, mobile chargers & AV cables. Vijay has over 25 years of experience in the industry, leading high growth businesses, develop brand strategy, statistics systems focusing on advanced and niche technology solutions. Vijay founded LRIPL in the year 1995. Vijay is responsible for scaling up the venture, reinvent business processes, discovering new revenue streams, drafting privacy policies, structuring commercial transactions and balance risk and reward. At the forefront of the company’s growth, Vijay supports, formulates, and implements clear short-term and long-term operational and business strategies. Vijay holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Delhi University.