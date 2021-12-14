Vijay Sivaram is the CEO of IT Staffing and Search & Recruitment, overseeing both India and Asia Pacific operations at Quess Corp. He is responsible for setting the strategic vision and direction for his focus areas while supporting and nurturing the leadership under his mandate towards success. A young and energetic leader, Vijay is part of the founding team of Quess Corp since its inception in 2007. He has worked across services within the organization, including Workforce Management, Operating Asset Management, and Tech Services. Having worn many hats through his progression within the company, Vijay has been instrumental in grounding, innovating, and growing Quess’ vast portfolio of offerings. Vijay holds an MBA from INSEAD, Singapore, a PGDBM from the Loyola Institute of Business Administration, and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from École Supérieure de Commerce Et de Management (ESCEM)