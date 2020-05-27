Vijayaraman J. Subramanian (Vijay) leads the Verizon India organization as Associate Managing Director and has been with the company for more than 18 years. He also leads the Verizon Infrastructure & Platform Services team. He drives the charter for modernizing and transforming technology stack with primary focus on emerging technologies, around AI/ML and automation (RPA/Bots). Vijay also focuses on organization level initiatives like driving innovation through intrapreneurship and ecosystem connect like start-ups. In his previous role as Director, Network and Technology IT, Vijay was responsible for Verizon India’s Network & Technology IT (N&T IT) portfolio, driving the network modernization and Software- Defined Networking (SDN) initiatives. He has played a significant role in driving IT solutions for Verizon’s network and technology needs, serving Verizon’s wireless & wireline networks. He holds a Masters in Computer Applications from Bharathidasan University, Trichy. He also holds two patents. Vijay is an active member of a local group that is committed to educating students and conducts workshops for college students gearing up to begin their career and enter the workforce.