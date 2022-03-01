Vijay Yalamanchili is the Founder & CEO of Keka Technologies. Having established three business ventures at a young age, Vijay Yalamanchili is a successful entrepreneur by profession and an electronics and communication engineer by qualification. An ardent lover of the Telugu language, he imbibed it in the nomenclature of his company as well. He is often defined as the alpha of the wolf pack by his employees and colleagues given his dynamic leadership qualities. Vijay believes in co-creating value with every person he interacts with and works with the mindset of there always being an unconventional means to leverage the human potential in making this world a better place.