Vijeet Pandey is the Co-founder and COO of ClassMonitor, Home Learning Ed-tech Startup for early childhood. Vijeet’s vision with ClassMonitor is to bridge the overwhelming gap in the modern education system in India and abroad which lacks parents' involvement in their kids' learning. He addresses the gap using a two-pronged solution, which involves combining traditional and digital learning. Vijeet is also focused on creating a quality product that is affordable and positively impacts a child’s learning journey. Vijeet pursued his MSc In Accounting and Finance from Aston University. He is a Business Enthusiast with 10+ years of global experience in Marketing, Operations, Strategic and Business-Scaling roles. Before establishing ClassMonitor he worked as an Assistant Manager at DS Group and later worked as a Director at the Sunflower Lounge.