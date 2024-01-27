Menu
Viji Thiyagarajan

A CELTA qualified Library Science professional with Business Development and Marketing qualifications, Viji joined the British Council in 1998 as Library Intern in Chennai. After 12 years in various roles as Assistant Library, Manager and Senior Manager(South India) libraries managing customer services, she spent 8 years as Head of Examinations, South India. After a short stint at IDP leading on Business Development for IELTS, Viji returned to the British Council as Director Libraries, South Asia. In her current role, she leads the strategy and coordination of physical Libraries across South Asia and Digital Libraries across over 35 countries around the world.
  • 27th Jan 2024
    Beauty of books: The healing power of bibliotherapy for children
    Mindfulness and Spirituality