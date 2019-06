Vikalp Sahni, CTO, Goibibo Vikalp Sahni is the founding team member of Ibibo group when it started with $50K in seed capital. A self-confessed geek, he is an engineer at heart who built the code and started things from scratch. He is someone who has been a part of Goibibo’s phenomenal journey and is the central person who has helped the company scale so fast leaning on technology.