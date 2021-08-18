Mr. Vikas Chadha is the Managing Director of the London based award-winning Global Accounting and Financial services outsourcing major GI Outsourcing. GI outsourcing has presence in UK and India with offices in London and Mumbai with a team of around 200 Accounting and Finance professionals who work on various financial services for clients in sectors including Hospitality, Travel, Retail, Health, manufacturing etc. among others. The company has a strong pedigree and history of nearly 20 years of service and a pool of esteemed clients with a strong loyalty towards GI outsourcing. Vikas is a well know senior Business leader in the Finance circles with more than 25 years’ experience in senior leadership roles and advisory boards having worked at major corporates including Tata Global Beverages, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Thomas Cook, Marico, Berggruen Hotels and Vibgyor education to name a few. In his previous stint, he was part of the early stage venture Berggruen hotels where as part of the Board and CFO he was instrumental in the growth of the group over a period of eight years, growing the portfolio to 30 plus hotels across India with more than 2000 keys which finally enabled an exit to its investors through a strategic sale to Lemon Tree Hotels. Vikas is also the Author of the No. 1 Amazon Best seller book “Secret of success and a Happy Heart “and speaks on various forums. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Vikas is experienced in establishing successful business partnerships geared towards mutual growth and profitability. In 2020, he has been named as winner of the Pride of India Awards by ET Now and Best Chief Financial Officer in Digital Learning and Education (Asia). Meanwhile, in 2016, Vikas was named by the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the UK as “One of the Most Influential CFO’s of India”. Vikas was also awarded the title of Best CFO, Hospitality and Services at the Asia CFO Excellence Awards in Singapore. Vikas is also a well-known author of the Best seller book “Secret of Success and a Happy Heart”. Vikas also writes for several leading publications including Business world, CEO World – New York, ET – Hospitality, The Mint, Economic Times etc. Vikas also is a well-known figure on various industry panels and discussions including CNBC, Bloomberg etc.