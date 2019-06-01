Vikas is the Co-Founder of digital marketing agency, Social Beat. Started in 2012, Social Beat has turned a Premier Google Partner and one of the leading digital agencies with a 60 member team across Chennai, Bangalore & Mumbai. Vikas is also the Co-Founder of Influencer, India’s largest social media influencer network which enables brands to connect to over 10,000 influencers. Vikas is a member of the Facebook India SME Council, an Industry Council member of Digital Academy of India. Vikas has experience in diverse functions ranging from marketing, sales and HR and has worked with the Murugappa Group, National Skill Development Corporation & Taj Group of Hotels. Vikas Chawla holds a Masters degree in Management from London School of Economics.