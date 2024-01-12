Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Vikas Garg

Vikas Garg is Co-Founder & CTO, Kapture CX. With an extensive experience of 14 years in the industry, Garg brings a healthy mix of product and business development to the table. He started entrepreneurship at the age of 24 years and since then he has continued his entrepreneurial stints. Currently, Garg spearheads Kapture CX as the next-gen CTO who emphasises on internal and customer-facing technologies. He is a fast-paced technopreneur who drives innovation and speed of new-age technology adoption. Prior to starting Kapture CX, Garg was engaged with organisations like VIA.com and Trilogy. He has completed his B.Tech in computer science from IIT Guwahati.
  • 12th Jan 2024
    Why vertical-focused software leads to better customer experiences
    Opinion