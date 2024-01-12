Vikas Garg is Co-Founder & CTO, Kapture CX. With an extensive experience of 14 years in the industry, Garg brings a healthy mix of product and business development to the table. He started entrepreneurship at the age of 24 years and since then he has continued his entrepreneurial stints. Currently, Garg spearheads Kapture CX as the next-gen CTO who emphasises on internal and customer-facing technologies. He is a fast-paced technopreneur who drives innovation and speed of new-age technology adoption. Prior to starting Kapture CX, Garg was engaged with organisations like VIA.com and Trilogy. He has completed his B.Tech in computer science from IIT Guwahati.