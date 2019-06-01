Dr. Vikas Joshi is a technology entrepreneur who believes in building innovative products that make a difference. As founder, chairman, and managing director at the Harbinger Group, he leads a growing organization serving global customers with its cutting-edge software products and services. A Harvard Business School alum, Vikas earned his doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania, where his research in entrepreneurship addressed the co evolution of technology firms and founders. Earlier, he completed his undergrad engineering degree at IIT Bombay and masters in computer science at Syracuse University. He blogs regularly at www.vikasjoshi.com