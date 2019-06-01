EDITIONS
Dr. Vikas Joshi is a technology entrepreneur who believes in building innovative products that make a difference. As founder, chairman, and managing director at the Harbinger Group, he leads a growing organization serving global customers with its cutting-edge software products and services. A Harvard Business School alum, Vikas earned his doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania, where his research in entrepreneurship addressed the co evolution of technology firms and founders. Earlier, he completed his undergrad engineering degree at IIT Bombay and masters in computer science at Syracuse University. He blogs regularly at www.vikasjoshi.com

Your Start-up is Not Just About Business Growth, It’s About Personal Growth Too

Contrary to what traditional wisdom suggests, a growing startup is a crucible of growth for the founder. Firm growth events trigger developmental phenomena for the founder. They teach the founder to cope with firm growth, resource constraints  etc., thereby creating growth opportunities for the founder.
30th Jan 2017 · 7 min read