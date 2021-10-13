Vikas Nahar, the CEO & Founder of Happilo is an MBA graduate in Marketing from the reputed Institute of SCMHRD in Pune and seems to have had an association to aliments connecting the dots of his professional as well as personal journey. Vikas branched out in 2016 with a personal investment of just Rs 10,000, a loan from his wife and great support from government initiatives such as ‘Make in India’. Happilo was born out of this ambitious move and stands today as one of India’s leading suppliers of premium, calorie- conscious, nutrient rich snacks. Currently procuring their products from local farmers, Vikas has his eye set on the possibility of forming a co-operative in order to empower farmers and promote industry growth as well as value for the products themselves. Nahar was also crowned one of Times’ 40 under 40 – this constant willingness to adapt, give back, and be responsible players in the market is what sets them apart. With Vikas Nahar at the helm, the company has seen exponential growth from its inception on September 10, 2016, to the present: now 160+ employees strong, with a recent 100-crore funding, Vikas doesn’t plan on stopping there. His business plans include financial growth, bolstering new start-ups in the market with the same message, and ultimately adding value to the concept of healthy eating by means of strategic R&D and innovative product creation.