Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Vikas Nowal

Vikas Nowal

Vikas Nowal is the CEO of Interspace Communications. With over two decades of experience in marketing and communications, he brings strategic expertise honed through roles at DDB Mudra Group, Starcom MediaVest Group, and Kinetic Worldwide. Vikas’s leadership fosters creativity and operational excellence, ensuring the agency’s continued growth and industry relevance. Known for his ability to inspire teams and drive transformative solutions, he blends industry insights with a forward-thinking approach. Vikas holds a General Management degree from Harvard Business School.