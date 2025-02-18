Vikas Nowal
Vikas Nowal is the CEO of Interspace Communications. With over two decades of experience in marketing and communications, he brings strategic expertise honed through roles at DDB Mudra Group, Starcom MediaVest Group, and Kinetic Worldwide. Vikas’s leadership fosters creativity and operational excellence, ensuring the agency’s continued growth and industry relevance. Known for his ability to inspire teams and drive transformative solutions, he blends industry insights with a forward-thinking approach. Vikas holds a General Management degree from Harvard Business School.