Voice search optimisation in advertising: Preparing for the era of voice commerce

As digital marketing evolves, voice search optimisation has become one of the critical strategies, particularly in markets such as India, with booming mobile usage coupled with an incredibly diverse linguistic landscape. As voice search becomes increasingly integral to how consumers search and shop, understanding how to optimise for it has become imperative for keeping ahead of the curve, especially considering the rapid rise of voice commerce.

In the current trend, India stands out for having twice the global average in voice search adoption rates. The ease and convenience of voice search have significantly been the primary drivers in such a multilingual country. Making it accessible in many native languages for voice assistants has made this technology reach far more people than they would otherwise have. Between 2021 and 2023, the voice search and commerce industry grew fivefold to reach around $20 billion, according to Statista, with further projections indicating that this growth is expected to continue. This trend is driven by the increasing maturity of voice assistants, which have become an indispensable part of the digital lives of consumers.

Implications for advertisers

With the increasing rate of voice search and commerce, challenges become opportunities for advertisers. The most impacting effects are as follows:

Evolving keyword strategies: In this sense, the classic short-tail keywords are now being replaced with longer, more conversational phrases, which essentially represent how people actually talk. Therefore, advertisers should adapt their keyword strategies to account for the long tail of queries that best capture voice search behaviour. Content optimisation: Since voice search results tend to be very short, simple answers, the content has to be formatted so that it gives a direct response in an easy-to-understand manner. FAQ sections and optimizing for featured snippets are the prime ways to enhance visibility in voice search results. Importance of local SEO: Voice search is mainly local in nature, and this makes the importance of local SEO more significant. Proper business listings and location-based keywords in the voice search can enhance local traffic as well as local visibility.

Effective strategies for voice search optimisation

The best way that advertisers can outsmart the trend is by utilising several strategies in optimizing for voice search:

Conversational language: The content of content creation needs to be reflective of speech and articulation about how users would pose questions; that is, the questions and answers reflected in talk rather than typing. Mobile optimisation: A lot of voice searches are actually performed on mobile devices. It is hence important to optimise mobile experiences in such a way that sites are mobile-friendly and responsive with fast loading speeds to give seamless experiences to users carrying out voice searches. Implement structured data: Schema markup or structured data helps search engines understand and index content better. This means more opportunities to come up in the voice search as that is a place where short, relevant information is needed at the time. Focus on local listings: Maintaining the accuracy and updation of business information on all platforms, including Google My Business, helps capture local voice search queries. Localised content and location-based keywords can enhance visibility in voice-based searches.

Preparing for the era of voice commerce

As voice commerce is growing, advertisers must position themselves well to reap the benefits of this new trend. Key strategies include:

Voice-controlled shops: As customers start using voice commands for search and purchase, business needs to design voice-compatible shopping interfaces. This can be directly integrated into the ecommerce platform, and customers can use the voice assistant to search for and buy products without using their hands. Leverage personalised customer interactions: AI-powered voice assistants can be used to offer personalised recommendations that can enhance the customer experience. Such personalised interactions will lead to greater engagement and conversions for businesses. Multilingual support: India's linguistic diversity has unique challenges and opportunities in voice search optimisation. Using multilingual support in voice-enabled systems can cast a wider market that reaches out to more people, thus enhancing the user experience and bringing businesses closer to a larger target audience.

Voice search optimisation has moved from being a nice-to-have strategy to being a must-have for remaining relevant in the current digital marketing landscape. Voice search and voice commerce are now on the rise; therefore, advertisers need to adapt to the new way consumers search and shop. With best practices for voice search optimisation, businesses not only remain at the forefront of this rapidly growing space but ahead of their competitors as well.

(Vikas Nowal is the CEO of Interspace Communications.)