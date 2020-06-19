Mr. Vikas Wadhawan is the Group Chief Financial Officer at Housing.com, PropTiger.com, Makaan.com and FastFox.com. With over 17 years of industry experience, he manages Financial Planning & Analysis, Legal & Compliance and Administration Function of the combined entity. As an integral part of the team, he adds immense value through his strategic orientation while ensuring ground level implementation and connect with stakeholders. Over the course of his career, Vikas has continually aimed at fostering robust growth and transforming brands through various financial procedures. In the last 10 years of his career, he has been associated with tech start-ups and participated in scaling the business from the early stages. Vikas has extensive experience in Mergers and Acquisition, Investor Relations, Business Partnering, Financial Planning and Analysis, Capital Structuring and Risk Management.