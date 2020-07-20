Vikram, the co-founder of Talent500, is a serial entrepreneur and a passionate professional. Bringing creativity on the table, he enthusiastically strives to expand the businesses across multiple domains. Along with leading Talent500, he is also the Founder of Byond Travel, which is Asia’s largest marketplace for expert-led tours and experiences. Investing in various ventures with his persistent zeal, Vikram is currently serving as the co-founder of X10 also, a brand which helps leading enterprises around the world tap into the top 1% of global talent and builds distributed teams. Prior to working with Talent500, Vikram was also a Founding Partner at Kyron Global Accelerator, a leading startup platform acquired by Techstars, which helps global enterprises drive innovation through startup accelerator programs. Having a vast experience in his field, the man has catered as the co-founder and member of the leadership team at the middle east's best online success stories (Cobone acq. 2013 | Triperna). The ardent man has also been a part of Google's global Daydream Impact program, which promoted the use of Virtual Reality for impact-based stories. Along with being a zealous entrepreneur, Vikram’s interests lie in pursuing ventures at the intersection of art, technology and business. Manifesting his high-spirited nature in whatever he does, Vikram is also an award-winning short film-maker, a theatre-performer and has performed at reputed events including various film festivals around the world.