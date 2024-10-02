Vikram Kankaria is the Co-founder and CEO of Fashor, a D2C fashion brand for ethnic and fusion wear. The brand's unique selling proposition lies in its extensive variety, launching over 200 new styles every month to cater to the diverse tastes of its customers. The brand has a presence across India, Dubai, and Malaysia, with plans to open over 100 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) in the next three years. He has a background in investment banking and worked at firms like MAPE Advisory, GE, and Irevna, successfully closing M&A and fund-raising deals totalling over $1 billion.