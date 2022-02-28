Vikram Kotnis is the Executive Chairman & MD of Sell.do (K2V2 Technologies Pvt Ltd). Vikram is an established marketer with the outlook of an engineer. He has over 18 years of experience in incubating and scaling successful businesses. He started his career in 2000 working with Fortune 500 technology companies in the US. Subsequently, he co-founded two start-ups between 2005 & 2009 - Mortgage Data Systems (US) and Axilon Technologies (India). Vikram always has a keen eye for customer needs and plays a key role in shaping up the innovations at Sell.Do and Kylas.