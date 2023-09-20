Menu
Vikram Ramasubramanian

Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner at Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), is a Chartered Accountant with 18+ years of experience in Merger, Acquisition, Strategic Transformations and Finance. Currently he focuses on investing in early-stage startups, across sectors and helps them discover, unlock and grow their potential. Prior to IPV, he worked both as a consultant and a manager in the industry, across Big4 consulting firms (KPMG, EY & PwC) and Magna Automotive (Fortune 500) focusing on due diligence, operational turnarounds, financial transformation projects and financial audits. He has personally invested in 30+ startups across deeptech, B2B SaaS, Agritech, Fintech, and more.
  • 20th Sep 2023
    Startup valuations through investors’ lens
    Opinion