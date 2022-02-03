Vikram Subburaj is the CEO and Co-Founder of Giottus Cryptocurrency Exchange, India’s leading Crypto Assets Trading Platform. A young leader with proven ability in spearheading large categories in organizations like Amazon and ITC, he envisions building Giottus as the most customer obsessed organization in the Cryptocurrency space. An alumnus of prestigious institutions like IIM Calcutta and BITS Pilani, Vikram is one of the forefront torch bearers of cryptocurrency adoption in India. He has been a Blockchain and cryptocurrency enthusiast for the longest of times and envisions taking cryptocurrency adoption to the masses. Vikram also holds a diverse experience ranging from being a Business Intelligence consultant to handling FMCG Distribution for international markets like Europe, Middle East, China and India. Vikram lives in Chennai along with his wife & son and prefers spending free time with his family. He also enjoys reading and traveling.