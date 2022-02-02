Vikram Thaploo is the CEO - Telehealth at Apollo Hospitals Group. After completing his Healthcare Management Programme from the Indian School of Business (ISB) and PGDBM from Symbiosis, Pune, he briefly worked for the hospitality industry before moving on to retail, crowing his eventful journey with his current stint in healthcare. A proactive leader, his mandate as the CEO of Apollo TeleHealth include a larger-than-life duty that comes with the express goal of turning healthcare affordable using the convergence of Technology, Telecom, Medtech ecosystem, and Healthcare.