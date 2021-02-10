LOGIN
YourStory
YourStory Club
YourStoryTV
HerStory
SocialStory
SMBStory
More
Companies
Advertise With Us
Makers-India
AutoStory
MyStory
Weekender
Journal
YS Korea
Deutschland
Germany
Events
Visual
English
Kannada
Hindi
Tamil
Asamiya
Bangla
Gujarati
Malayalam
Marathi
Odia
Punjabi
Telugu
Urdu
அ
अ
ಅ
Login
English
Kannada
Hindi
Tamil
Asamiya
Bangla
Gujarati
Malayalam
Marathi
Odia
Punjabi
Telugu
Urdu
அ
अ
ಅ
Login
Vikram Wadhawan
A visionary in his ideas, Vikram Wadhawan is the Founder and CEO of Vasitum. A firm believer of "don't preach if you can't deliver", Vikram is spearheading the business with his innovative strategies and growth-oriented skills and abilities.
10th Feb 2021
How Chatbots and AI are Disrupting HR
Opinion
Remove