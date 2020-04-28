Vikrant Singh (IHM Bangalore graduate 2003) pursued entry level operations jobs in restaurants & cafes before landing in Sales & Marketing department of 5* hotels in 2004 and climbed the ladder to become Director- Sales & Marketing at a young age of 30 years in 2010 to serve top notch hotels like The Paul Bangalore, Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore and Mövenpick Hotel & Spa Bangalore. In early 2018, he decided to pursue his dream to own an Italian Restaurant Risalo Pizzeria named after his beloved grandmother Late Smt. Risalo Devi.