I started my professional journey by securing All India Rank 40th in UPSC entrance exam for NDA. An alumnus of prestigious National Defense Academy and later IIM Lucknow. I hold a total experience of 13 years starting my career as an Infantarian in Indian Army to Project Head Logistics in Vedanta Resources, General Manager Operations in G4S Cash Solutions and Vice President Operations-Meru Cabs before I plunged into settling my dreams of creating a quality based and meaningful service industry. Currently I am Co Founder and CEO of Rental Uncle, a SaaS based company providing smart city solutions.