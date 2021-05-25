An industry veteran in the F&B space, Vimal Sharma is the Founder-Director & CEO at SMOOR, the leading destination for premium true couverture chocolates. Having helmed the brand since its inception, Vimal spearheads all business-critical decisions while plotting the product roadmap. Over the course of his career, Vimal has worked across geographies including India, Australia, Fiji, North America, Asian and European markets for multi-national QSRs and F&B chains. Under Vimal’s able guidance, SMOOR has grown from being a boutique café chain in Bangalore to a leading player in the chocolates & bakery space across India.