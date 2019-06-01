Shank K Vasudev, Founder of TossHead – India’s first online event equipment booking platform -- is an entrepreneur with immense experience across industries. He started Tosshead in November 2018 to raise the benchmark in the event management industry by simplifying the complicated. An event management specialist, it was Shank’s quest for bringing innovative solutions in the event industry that led him to build the online event equipment booking platform.

Shank is also the Co-Founder of Phundo, a mutual fund robo advisory, which was established in 2017. Prior to this, he was the Sales Head of Franklin Templeton Investments from 2000 to 2011. He has therefore been an integral part of the mutual fund industry while managing institutional sales and retail distribution for Karnataka, Kerala, and Hyderabad with in-depth understanding of investor behavior across sectors.





Shank has a BCom degree in Economics from St. Joseph’s Convent, Bengaluru in 2000. His interest areas include following politics, current affairs, and sports.



