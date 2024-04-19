Vinay Babani, Vice President of Operations at SRV Media, is a seasoned digital marketing expert with over 9 years of experience in the industry. From his humble beginnings as an executive, Vinay has ascended to the VP role, shaping both SRV Media's future and his own. With a diverse skill set spanning account management, PR, and call center operations, he plays a pivotal role in driving the company's growth strategy. Vinay's expertise lies in performance marketing, where he seamlessly blends technology and commercial acumen to deliver exceptional results for clients across various sectors, including education, automobile, real estate, and more. As a mentor at esteemed institutions like Symbiosis International University and UpGrad, Vinay is passionate about sharing his knowledge and nurturing talent in the digital marketing realm. His commitment to innovation and strategic thinking has propelled SRV Media to new heights, making him an invaluable asset to the organization.