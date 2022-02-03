Vinayak S is the CEO of Toch AI. Vinayak spearheads investor management, business and strategic growth, and makes sure that the roadmap of the organization is aligned with the vision. Vinayak has a background in engineering and an MBD from London Business School. He has worked as a Venture Capitalist steering high growth startups towards profitability. Having worked closely within the media sector, he experienced firsthand the slow innovation and adoption of new age technologies in this sector and was inspired to partner with Alok and Saket to create Toch. Through Toch.AI, he wants to revolutionize sports viewership by leveraging AI and ML technology to create real-time personalised content. He firmly believes that ‘everyone has stories to tell’ – stories that will not only engage, inform, surprise, delight, and impact their audience, but will also deliver on measurable business goals. In his personal time, Vinayak is homeself an avid sports fan and can often be found cheering and egging on his favourite team. Vinayak has been recognised as a 30 UNDER 30 Disruptor by BW Businessworld 2021 and as The Most Promising Entrepreneur by 'The Economic Times Promising Entrepreneurs of India' 2021.