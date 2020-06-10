Vinay Chhabra brings with him vast experience and expertise in the Indian Revenue Services and a keen interest in innovations and emerging technologies. He works with senior stakeholders of RTDS, business heads, and other executives. Mr Chhabra is tasked with ensuring that all legal and regulatory documents are filed; he assures the firm is compliant with laws and regulations. Vinay has a keen interest in emerging technologies especially in the areas of IT Security, Artificial Intelligence and cloud communications. He firmly believes that for a business to thrive, it must invest in employee development and be open to innovating and trying new things.