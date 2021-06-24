Vinay Kalantri is the Founder and CEO of Que Processing Servies (QPS), a Mumbai-based fintech start-up and India’s fastest growing card issuance & processing platform. Mr.Kalantri is listed amongst 50 Most Promising Entrepreneurs of 2017 and Top 50 Most Influential payment professional in India by World Payment Congress. . He is also a well-known second-generation industrialist and technocrat and has been a part of the Fintech fraternity for more than two decades. He is also one amongst the list of Times Men of The Year 2020- Payment Innovator for BFSI & Fintech.