Vinay Solanki is a Director Strategy & Market Development at Aeris Communications, a leading IoT platform and solutions player HQ in San Jose, USA. Prior to this he led IoT business development and strategy at Bharti Airtel, India. He holds an MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad and worked as Vice President Technology at Goldman Sachs New York from 2006 to 2014. He is founder of IOT-NCR, India's largest IoT community with 4500+ members to spread knowledge on IoT as a not-for-profit and is a speaker/trainer on Digital Transformation, IoT and WiFi