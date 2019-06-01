Vineet K. Singh is a renowned industry veteran, who has led success journeys of many leading startups such as MobiKwik, 99acres, and Naukri.com. In his last role, Vineet was the Chief Business Officer at MobiKwik. Prior to MobiKwik, Vineet was the Co-founder, CEO, and MD of Buildzar.com. He has more than 16 years of experience in the consumer internet industry. Prior to Buildzar, he was EVP & Business Head of multiple businesses in Info Edge including Naukri.com, 99acres.com, JeevanSaathi.com, and NaukriGulf.com. He worked closely with promoters of Info Edge while having built businesses from the ground up to top line of over 500 crores and a market cap of over $2 billion. Vineet is a renowned consumer internet and housing expert, as well as an excellent people manager, communicator, and relationship builder.