Vineet Toshniwal is the Founder & CEO of Bizzo. An entrepreneur, business leader, and an investment banking and IT expert, Vineet Toshniwal is backed by over 25 years of experience across the finance and tech sectors. Currently, he is the founder and CEO of his newly minted startup BizzO – a B2B enterprise that focuses on helping SMB service providers to build, scale, organise and empower their business digitally.