Vineet Arya is the founder and director at COHIRE with a corporate experience spread across over 2 decades. With a vision to bring a revolutionary change in the white-collar gig economy, Outsourced CMO & COHIRE helps companies to work with a comparatively cost-effective C-level executive to scale faster in shortest span of time. With COHIRE, he has successfully helped various start-ups in the manufacturing, e-commerce, edtech, and service industries.