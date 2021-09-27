Vineet is currently the Global CTO & Country Head for Biz2X,a turnkey global SaaS platform that enables financial institutions to provide a customized online lending experience for their small and midsize business customers. Vineet, a BE from NSIT and MS in consultancy management from BITSPilani, has over 25+years of experience in the Technology and IT industry. He is a strategic leader with a proven track record of building technology led businesses and delivering digital transformation for large businesses. He has led businesses right from formulating business vision & strategies to building and commercializing products that have generated maximum ROI for stakeholders, customers and employees. Prior to joining Biz2X, he has led technology for Impetus Inc as CTO; his prior stints at CSC, Keane have seen stellar contributions and business results. In his long standing career he has managed technology, product development and led the creation and implementation of new business lines as large as $50 million a year in the space of Big Data, AI/ML& Digital Transformation. His area of expertise includes Digital Transformation, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Open Source, Thought Leadership and Technical Pre Sales, Product Development, Product & R&D portfolio management, creating & nurturing and managing a culture of high performance. He is a regular featured speaker on Innovation, AI/ML, Big Data, Cloud Computing and emerging technologies in various industry conferences, partner webinars, NASSCOM and trade media. He also devotes part of his time towards the industry contributing to NASSCOM - SME Council& Regional Council as a Member. In his past time, he likes to dabble in his twin passions of farming and technology. He is also an avid reader and adventure sports enthusiast.