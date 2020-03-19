Vinita Ananth is an engineer and leader, who enjoys being at the intersection of technology, business and cloud solutions. She leads customer engineering for specialized workloads - specifically SAP, HPC, VMware and Legacy - at Microsoft Azure. Vinita has 22 years of experience in leading product management, professional services and customer success teams at both startups as well as large enterprises. Her extensive experience is enriched by building communities, founding a startup and dabbling in private equity investment. From 2000-2008, Vinita helped Mercury Interactive and HP Software build their Software-as-a-Service business from scratch to the world’s top 10 cloud companies in the world.